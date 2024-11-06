EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

EVE Stock Down 1.8 %

EVEX stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. EVE has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVE during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EVE during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

