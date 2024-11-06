EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.06.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $431,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

