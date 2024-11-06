EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. EverQuote updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.2 %

EVER traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,818. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,270 shares of company stock worth $431,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

