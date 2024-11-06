Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

