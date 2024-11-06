Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 261,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $166.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

