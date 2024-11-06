Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.73

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $119.41. 3,120,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
