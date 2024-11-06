Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.440-2.520 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE:FN traded up $16.50 on Wednesday, reaching $246.73. 902,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,374. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.70. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $278.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

