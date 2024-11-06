Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 478 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.27. 109,898 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

