Family Asset Management LLC Sells 10,966 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 5,628,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

