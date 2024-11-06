Family Asset Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.