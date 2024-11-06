Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 137,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,338. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

