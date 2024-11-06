Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,477 shares of company stock worth $160,300,776. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $763.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.61 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $715.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.