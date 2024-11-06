Financial Security Advisor Inc. Invests $208,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

