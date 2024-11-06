First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

