First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and traded as high as C$9.91. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 543,872 shares.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Michael Jarred Deal sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$32,931.36. In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar bought 6,534 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,763.22. Also, Senior Officer Michael Jarred Deal sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$32,931.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,349 shares of company stock valued at $148,195. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

