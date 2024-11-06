First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stake Trimmed by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDNI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

