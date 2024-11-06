First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

