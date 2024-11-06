First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.15 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.56.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $983.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.516 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

