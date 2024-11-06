First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.15 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.56.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $983.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.516 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
