First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.15 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.56.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $983.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.516 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

