Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Decreased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

