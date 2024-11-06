Flagship Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $603,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $594.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $425.99 and a 1 year high of $612.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.32 and its 200-day moving average is $563.32. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

