Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

