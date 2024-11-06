Flagship Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 666.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.