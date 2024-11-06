Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

