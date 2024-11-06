Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 3,035 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

