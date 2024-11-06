Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

