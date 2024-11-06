Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Forian to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Forian has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Forian Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Forian has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

