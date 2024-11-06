Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 461,708 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

