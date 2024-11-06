Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

