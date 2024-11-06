Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

