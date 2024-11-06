Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $562.01 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

