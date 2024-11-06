Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 3,648 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. Equitable’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

