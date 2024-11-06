Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.40 and a 1 year high of $218.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.49 and a 200 day moving average of $191.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

