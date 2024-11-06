FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 25.7 %

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 7,468,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.72. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

