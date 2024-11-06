Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Frontdoor updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 38,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

