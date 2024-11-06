FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.