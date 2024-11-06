FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.40 and a 52 week high of $205.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

