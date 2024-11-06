Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,805 shares of company stock worth $415,169. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

