Fusionist (ACE) Price Hits $1.81 on Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusionist alerts:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.75969867 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,270,796.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

