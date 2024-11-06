FY2024 EPS Estimates for Landsea Homes Lifted by Analyst

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Landsea Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $417.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.91.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

