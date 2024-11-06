FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGAU. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

