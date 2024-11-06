Gems Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and $3.81 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,393,728 tokens. Gems’ official website is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.21028241 USD and is down -12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,747,575.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

