Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,040,179.14 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total transaction of C$1,040,179.14.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of Gildan Activewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total transaction of C$803,365.25.
Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$69.05. 78,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,732. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$41.32 and a twelve month high of C$70.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
