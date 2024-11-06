Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 937,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 460,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.