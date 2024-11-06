Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

Gold Resource Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GORO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

