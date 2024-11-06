Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35. 203,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 43,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.34.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Featured Articles

