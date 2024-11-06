Gordian Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gordian Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 909,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

