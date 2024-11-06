Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GTE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 347,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares in the company, valued at $595,449.14. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary Guidry bought 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,855.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,449.14. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,330. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 123.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,735,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $465,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.