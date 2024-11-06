GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,493,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,122,552 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $23.77.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.38% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

