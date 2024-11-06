Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $85,221,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 538,256 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,576,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

