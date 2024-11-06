Greencoat Renewables Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £9.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

