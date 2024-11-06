Greencoat Renewables Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £9.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
